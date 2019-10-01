Gaile Stevens owns the Atrium Café and Ice Cream Parlor in Port Huron.
“Our motto here is where friends love to reminisce,” Gaile explained.
The Victorian-inspired restaurant can be found in a historic town full of great sights and great eats.
It’s filled with period pieces assuring you can dine, back in time.
“We have ladies that will come in and stay for like five hours, you know, just talking. And we wanted the feel of coming in to our restaurant, forgetting about the world out there, and the problems that they have, and be in a different time period,” Gaile said.
And don’t forget to save room for dessert. Gaile said hers are always a big hit, along with their eclectic menu items.
“Everything that we have on the menu is homemade, nothing comes from a bag, a package, or nothing,” Gaile said.
And if you feel like taking a trip down the street to another unique watering hole, you have to check out the Raven Café.
“It’s been described as Hogwarts meets Cheers,” Raven Café Owner Sadaat Hossain said.
Step into an author’s dream and grab some coffee or an adult beverage at this hot-spot named after Edgar Allen Poe’s classic.
Sadaat and his wife, Jody Parmann, tell TV5 the mystical atmosphere draws in folks of all ages.
“It’s very much like an English library with all the books on the shelves, and people are always welcome to come in and take them off the shelves,” Jody said.
And of course, there are the drinks!
“We have got a full espresso bar, and that includes the nitro infused coffee that we recently started doing. We make it all in-house from scratch, and then, as far as the beers go, it’s all from Michigan. We have eight drafts that we rotate and a collection of bottles and cans as well, and we won’t put anything on unless it’s from Michigan,” Sadaat explained.
So, if you’re up for some sight-seeing and unique taverns, Port Huron could be your next stop.
