Whether you’re looking to stroll along the world’s largest fresh water boardwalk or learn a little bit of history, Port Huron has something for everyone.
Andrew Kercher, with the Port Huron Museum Carnegie Center, said their maritime gallery is one of the most popular spots in the museum.
“This is one of the largest model ship collections in the country and you can learn a lot about the different ways that shipping has impacted both the city and the state, and really the whole country,” Kercher said.
Built in 1904, the Port Huron Museum Carnegie Center originally started out as a library.
“There’s a lot more to Port Huron that people realize. A lot of people for a long time saw us as, ‘oh, it’s where you stop before you go across the bridge to Canada.’ Or a place you pass through, not a destination. But Port Huron has so much to offer, so many cool things that have happened here, people who have grown up here, inventions that have come from here,” Kercher said.
Speaking of inventions, in Port Huron you can find an in-depth look at the life and successful career of Thomas Edison at the Thomas Edison Depot Museum.
“Come inside and learn all about, not only Thomas Edison’s time here in Port Huron and where he got his start, but later in life and learn about some of his favorite inventions and some of the cool things he worked on throughout his career as probably the world’s most famous inventor,” Kercher said.
Kercher said Thomas Edison got his first job selling newspapers on the train – now turned museum – and continued to spend time in Port Huron throughout his entire career.
“Thomas Edison’s family, a large number of them are still buried right here in Port Huron – like his father. Thomas Edison came back to Port Huron many times to visit his family. He stayed in touch with a lot of them and Port Hurons really been shaped by that. There are all sorts of things like Edison Street to whole neighborhoods named after Thomas Edison, and an elementary school here in town – which only makes sense. He’s definitely Port Huron’s favorite son,” Kercher said.
