Get your camera ready if you head to Bellaire, in the heart of northern Michigan.
Especially if your trip takes you to Shanty Creek Resorts.
“We cover about 5,000 acres, there’s four golf courses here. Actually, the recreation is year-round. Once the snow falls there’s two ski hills and an Alpine Tubing park, and miles and miles of Nordic trail. Some might call it the middle of nowhere, but we’ve found it to be kind of the middle of everything,” Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Chris Hale explained.
The Antrim County gem, home of the Chain of Lakes, just minutes from the Grass River and Glacial Hills Natural Areas, is perfectly situated for day trips to Alden, Elk Rapids, Traverse City, and Petoskey.
You’ll find more than 400 lodging arrangements across 5,000 acres at Shanty Creek Resorts. With something to fit every family size, with big or small budgets.
You’ll be sending back pictures of perfect accommodations, including hotel rooms with king suites and parlors, condos, or even homes.
“When guests have an awesome time they’re more likely to tell their mother-in-law, their kid’s 3rd grade teacher, and their next-door neighbor. And that type of advertising is better than any ad I could write,” Hale explained.
Also, seasonal access to outdoor and indoor pools, the Summit Fitness Center, and a short shuttle ride puts you in the heart of everything happening in downtown Bellaire.
But if you go to play golf, you better be prepared to bring it. With four complete courses you can swing to your heart’s desire.
Shanty Creek’s championship courses have received a silver medal from Golf Digest, and two courses are ranked among Michigan’s Top 20 by Golf Magazine. The courses are known among Michigan’s best with 3 PGA Professionals for your golfing guidance.
But, being that it is northern Michigan, if snow skiing is more your speed, two mountains make Shanty Creek a satisfying winter getaway.
Add Alpine Tubing, 28 kilometers of cross-country trails, and a long list of family-friendly winter fun, it’s all waiting for you to picture, in person.
