It’s a winter wonderland at Snow Snake Ski Resort and Golf Resort in Clare County.
At Snow Snake, the snow is kept up even when we don’t have a lot of snow in Mid-Michigan.
Owner Jann Cleary said there are lots of winter activities for the whole family to enjoy.
“We have the skiing and snowboarding. We also have fat tire biking in the back that’s on the golf course. That seems to be a big hit this year,” Cleary said.
TV5 ran into plenty of bikers on the Michigan Road Trip.
“I love it here! A great family place to ski, snowboard. It’s great,” said Cindy Kapplinger, a regular at Snow Snake.
Snow Snake offers equipment rentals and lessons for skiing and snowboarding.
Cleary said their main attraction is snow tubing. She said their tubing hill is one of the best in Michigan.
“We have two lifts and we have four runs. The attendants at the top will either spin you or let you go straight or put you in a group of three to four people,” Cleary said.
Snow Snake Ski and Golf Resort also offers a full bar and sometimes live music.
The establishment has been in the family for multiple generations and this year Snow Snake Ski and Golf Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
