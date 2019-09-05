The community of Caseville invites everybody to come and enjoy all that they have to offer.
“It’s a four-season place. I love it,” said Hersel Foulbash, owner of the Bella Vista Hotel and Resort.
For 65 years, the Bella Vista Hotel and Resort has sat on the sandy beaches of Lake Huron.
For Foulbash, it’s the place he feels most at home, even while on the job.
“It’s absolutely relaxing, beautiful town. And you have one of the most beautiful sunsets on the tip of the Thumb. You can see it from Bella Vista, Hersel’s on the Bay and boardwalk,” Foulbash said.
The annual Cheeseburger in Caseville festival brings thousands of people to the area every summer.
It’s a tradition local store owner Robert Pillsworth remembers back when it started 20 years ago.
“And that was it, 500 burgers. And now we go through hundreds and hundreds of thousands of burgers and probably 400,000 people,” Pillsworth said.
The main draw for tourists in Caseville has to be the beautiful sandy beaches.
“It’s literally one of the nicest beaches. In fact, I think it’s the nicest beach on Lake Huron,” said Larry Ruhstorfer, owner of Thumbs Up Kiteboarding.
Ruhstorfer has literally sailed across the Great Lakes by kiteboarding on beaches throughout Michigan.
But he said there’s no better place to do it than in Caseville, where the beach’s length, condition and shallow water make for ideal sailing.
“So we do kiteboarding, we do stand-up paddle boarding, we do kayaking. So our folks that come into the beach here, they want to have a good time. So our objective is to show them a good time, show them a good time out in the water with these different sports,” Ruhstorfer said.
