A collection of aged cheeses in various unique flavors is what Boon Country Store in Wexford County is known for.
“So, we have our aged cheeses and we have our sharp Colby and our extra sharp Colby. And then we also have twenty plus varieties of other cheeses as well,” store owner Heather Kern explained.
In the early 1920s a train derailed right outside of town, in Boon.
“In order to get the train going it had to offload some of the cheese from one of the box cars,” said store owner Cameron Kern.
The owner of Boon County Store at the time offered to help the crew and take several pounds of cheese off their hands.
“And the railroad being in a hurry to get back said sure. They made a deal, and there has been Boon cheese and Boone since the early 1920s,” said Cameron.
That moment many years ago started what we now know as the place in Boon famous for its cheese.
So, if you stop by you can try one of the seemingly endless possibilities, including a red wine cheddar, a dilly jack, or maybe a smoked cheddar or smoked swiss.
