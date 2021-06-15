While Michigan’s economy continues to bounce back from the pandemic, Fitch Ratings has boosted the state’s general obligation bonds AA credit rating from a “stable outlook” to a “positive outlook.”
The state of Michigan recently announced new revenue projections taking the state from a nearly $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said this is a sign the state is heading in the right direction, saving taxpayers money with lower borrowing costs for upcoming bond issues.
“This rating is a sign of confidence in Michigan’s hardworking people, close-knit communities, and innovative small businesses,” Whitmer said. “Our early, decisive efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic are paying dividends as we emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, poised for an economic jumpstart. With billions in federal stimulus and a $3.5 billion state budget surplus, we must continue our forward momentum and channel it into raising wages, invest in small businesses, and uplift families. I look forward to engaging the legislature, local communities and Michiganders as we continue thinking through the best ways to turbocharge our economy and make a real difference in people's lives.”
Fitch noted Michigan’s success in balancing budgets and the expectation that the state’s improved fiscal and budgetary resilience will sustain. Fitch’s announcement formally rated $603 million of limited obligation revenue bonds to be issued through the Michigan Strategic Fund in support of the Flint Water Advocacy Fund.
Fitch Ratings also believes the state is in a good position to benefit from a return to economic growth after the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am delighted how Wall Street has recognized the hard work and effort taken to react to the impacts of COVID-19 here in Michigan,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “The credit rating agencies have again displayed confidence in Michigan’s economic and financial health by affirming their credit ratings – with Fitch even boosting their outlook – showing investors that our state is a great investment.”
Before offering $603 million of limited obligation revenue bonds, Fitch and Moody’s Investor Services reviews the state’s economy, finances, and other factors to determine a credit rating.
The money from this bond sale will be used to make a loan to the Flint Water Advocacy Fund for transferring $600 million to the Flint Water Crisis Qualified Settlement Fund.
