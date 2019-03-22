Michigan’s Attorney General announced a settlement in a case between a same-sex couple that felt their rights were violated by religious-based adoption agencies.
Dana Nessel, Michigan’s AG, settled the case on March 22 which began in Sep. 2017. In the settlement, Nessel said that the state could stop financially supporting adoption agencies that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community looking to adopt.
Sue Borrego, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, said that she has kids and grandkids that she did not have to adopt, but she knows how hard it’s been for same-sex couples wanting to adopt.
“I just really applaud Dana Nessel’s move today,” Borrego said. “According to information from the Michigan adoption resource agency, there are over 3,000 children from Michigan waiting to be adopted, so hopefully this is a decision that will make more families available.”
Borrego said that one way to adopt, besides being denied altogether, is to have only one parent adopt.
“Depending on the agency dealing with the adoption, there are all kinds of ways to discriminate against gay and lesbian families. I’ve seen people’s heartbroken,” Borrego said. “So, it may be that each parent can adopt a child, yet if something happens to the other parent, there’s no guarantee the child will go to the second parent.”
Borrego said that she believes this is the right decision from the attorney general and said that discrimination has no place in Michigan.
“I’m very hopeful that doing the right thing about not discriminating against gays and lesbians catches onto some other policy issues in the state,” Borrego said.
