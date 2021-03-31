Governor Gretchen Whitmer is blaming COVID-19 variants for the high infection rates.
According to the CDC, Michigan has 1,200 known cases of the U.K. variant. This variant is believed to be more transmissible.
Michigan ranks second in U.K. variant cases behind Florida.
6,311 is the highest daily COVID-19 case count since December, when the virus was leaving a deadly surge across Michigan.
“We’ve got a high proportion of variants and that means coronavirus spreads faster. These are much more contagious,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We have to keep watching the numbers.”
A phrase that sends a chill down restaurant owners’ spines. As they wonder, could more cases cause another shut down?
Kurt Busard manages restaurants like Molasses in Midland and Old City Hall in Bay City.
“You start to bring back your employees and then you see the case count start to sky rocket again and then you immediately feel it in the air like ‘ok it’s going to happen again’ and you immediately feel bad for the employees you just brought back,” Busard said.
He is hopeful the latest surge may have one key difference.
“Now the vaccinations are happening, so it feels a little different than the past two times. But it’s still troublesome to see just because you know the card that’s been played on us numerous times,” Busard said.
Governor Whitmer said restrictions are unlikely and is ramping up vaccine distribution. The state is aiming for 100,000 shots in arms daily.
“We are going gang busters on the vaccines,” Whitmer said.
Epidemiologist Rick Sadler said the vaccine is playing a vital role.
“I think the appetite is shrinking for imposing more restrictions,” Sadler said.
He said it is a race against time as the U.K. variant grips the state of Michigan.
“It’s both more contagious and potentially more deadly. There’s not a ton of data on it yet, but that could be very concerning,” Sadler said.
He said while hospitalizations are going up, it isn’t as significant of a spike as December. Another piece of data to keep an eye on is the death rate, which is still much lower than the previous surge.
“There could still be a time lag. So usually when you see spikes in cases there’s a lag of a few weeks because people don’t immediately drop, they get it and then it gets worse over time. The age difference could cause this spike’s rate to be lower,” Sadler said.
