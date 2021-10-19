The state's first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, has been found in a domestic shorthair cat from Ingham County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
While a number of pets have tested positive for the virus worldwide, this is the first case in Michigan, MDARD said. The cat had close contact with its owners who had COVID-19 about a week before the cat became ill. The cat was tested and has since recovered.
“Given the other reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 being found in pets throughout the world, this detection is not unexpected,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “The cases in animals generally have involved direct contact with an owner or caretaker who was ill or tested positive for COVID-19.”
As of Oct. 18, there have been 257 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in animals throughout the country, including 99 cats, since the start of the pandemic. MDARD states there is no evidence to suggest animals are playing a significant role in the transmission of the virus and that possibility is very low.
“COVID-19 mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, and talking,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Protecting pets begins by taking precautions to protect yourself by getting one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”
To protect pets from the virus, those with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should avoid direct contact with their animal. That includes kissing them, snuggling them, having them sleep in an ill person’s bed, and sharing food with an ill person.
MDARD suggests a household member who is not sick should care for the pets, if possible. If a COVID-19 patient must care for a pet, they should wear a mask and wash their hands before and after interacting with them.
Signs of SARS-CoV-2 in animals can include fever, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, eye discharge, vomiting, or diarrhea. In some circumstances, testing is recommended for animals with recent exposure to a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.
For more information, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Animals and COVID-19 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SARS-CoV-2 in Animals in the United States websites.
