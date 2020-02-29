Michigan's first in-state test for the coronavirus disease tested negative, according to MDHHS.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories received and tested a specimen from an Oakland County resident that showed negative results.
The lab was able to begin testing for the virus on Feb. 27.
“I am pleased that the process for testing at our state laboratory is working well, and that we were able to get this result within hours,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS. “While the current risk to the general public in the U.S. is low, we expect to see more cases, including cases where we are uncertain of the source of their infection. We encourage everyone to continue to practice good hygiene by washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes appropriately, and staying home if they are ill."
No further information will be released regarding this individual's health status.
MDHHS provided these tips to prevent the spread of flu, the common cold and coronavirus:
- Washing your hands with soap and water.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoiding contact with people who are sick.
- Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.
Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
In previous weeks, five Michigan patients were sent to the Center for Disease Control and tested negative.
