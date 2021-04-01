The P.1 COVID-19 variant has been identified in a Bay County resident.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Bay County Health Department about the variant case.
This is the first P.1 (Brazil) case known in the state of Michigan. The confirmed case is a female and the person’s travel history is not known at this time, the Bay County Health department said.
“This is the second new variant of COVID-19 to be identified in Bay County since last week, and the rise of these new variants definitely impact the progress we have made this year with vaccinations,” said Joel Strasz, public health officer of the Bay County Health Department.
The P.1 variant was first identified in travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan, in early January. It was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January.
The Bay County Health Department has investigated three cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant since the first case was identified in the county on March 26. At this time no cases of the 1.351 (South African) variant have been identified in Bay County.
"We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "It is now even more important that Michiganders continue to do what works to slow the spread of the virus by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic as quickly as possible."
With the high transmission rate of the variants as well as Spring Break and the Easter holiday approaching, Bay County health officials are urging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. At this time, the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the variant, the county health department said.
The Bay County Health Department is still prioritizing residents 50 and older but will accept as many of the current age categories as allowed by the state of Michigan. Bay County residents 16 and older are encouraged to register and will be sent an appointment invitation for other BCHD sponsored clinics in the future.
Isn't post-travel quarantine practices supposed to prevent this sort of thing?
