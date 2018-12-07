Michigan's chief medical executive will stand trial on involuntary manslaughter and other charges in a criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis.
Dr. Eden Wells on Friday learned of the decision by Judge William Crawford II. Wells is a member of Gov. Rick Snyder's Cabinet.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged Wells last year with obstruction of justice and lying to the police. He later added the manslaughter charge.
Five other people have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area. Schuette says key officials knew about a spike in Legionnaires' but waited too long to tell the public.
Some experts have blamed the outbreak on the use of the Flint River for municipal water. Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Anaich (D-Flint) issued the following statement after Judge William Crawford II's decision:
“The people of Flint deserve justice, and justice includes holding everyone involved in the poisoning of my city legally accountable. The state’s top doctor has the solemn responsibility of caring about the health and wellbeing of every resident. Her inaction caused irreparable harm to the people of Flint, and she will now have to account for her indiscretion in a court of law.”
