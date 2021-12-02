Michigan’s minimum wage rate will increase to $9.87 on Jan. 1, 2022, increasing from the current minimum wage of $9.65, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO.)
Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018 establishes the annual schedule and increases.
The Michigan Wage and Hour Division said the law prohibits scheduled increases when the state’s annual average unemployment rate for the preceding calendar year is above 8.5 percent. The annual average unemployment rate for 2021 is expected to remain well below 8.5 percent, according to LEO.
The state’s 2021 annual unemployment rate, which is determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), U.S. Dept. of Labor, is calculated by using both average labor force and unemployment levels for January through December.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022:
• Michigan’s minimum wage will increase to $9.87 an hour.
• The 85 percent rate for minors aged 16 and 17 increases to $8.39 an hour.
• Tipped employees rates of pay increases to $3.75 an hour.
• The training wage of $4.25 an hour for newly hired employees ages 16 to 19 for their first 90 days of employment remains unchanged.
A copy of the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act and related resources can be found at Michigan.gov/wagehour.
