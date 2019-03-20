Michigan's minimum wage is rising by 20 cents an hour effective next week.
Starting on March 29, the increase makes the minimum $9.45, up from $9.25.
An employer may continue to pay minors 16 to 17 years of age 85% of the minimum hourly wage rate. That means that on March 29, 2019, that rate will increase from $7.86 to $8.03 per hour. But, there is no change to the training wage of $4.25 per hour.
Effective March 29, 2019, 38% of the minimum hourly wage rate for tipped employees will increase from $3.52 to $3.59 per hour.
The next minimum wage increase is set for Jan. 1, 2020, with another following in in 2021.
