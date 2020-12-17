The state of Michigan will be receiving fewer vaccine doses from Pfizer in the next shipment than initially estimated.
On Dec. 10, the federal government estimated Michigan would be getting 84,000 doses from Pfizer.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said the state learned on Wednesday, Dec. 16 it will now be receiving 60,000 doses in the next allocation from Pfizer.
Sutfin added the allocation was always subject to change.
The federal government also estimated Michigan to receive 173,000 doses from Moderna in its first shipment, but it still needs approval from a panel of FDA advisors.
