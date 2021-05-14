Ok2Say is helping create safer environments for students.
School and law enforcement personnel who use the confidential reporting system are overwhelmingly crediting Ok2Say with stopping harm before it happens. Nearly three out of four say they were unaware of the problem before the tip was submitted.
“Students are utilizing the program and we’re able to provide help to students who are struggling before situations turn tragic,” said Mary Gager Drew, an Ok2Say program administrator.
Ok2Say empowers Michigan students to help prevent violence and make their schools safe by confidentially reporting threatening behavior. Anyone can report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools.
A recent report from the U.S. Secret Service even recognized and highlighted Michigan’s Ok2Say efforts.
“We’ve had some really amazing successes because kids are letting us know what’s going on and we’re able to help provide some services to that student,” Drew said.
The program’s 2020 annual report shows Ok2Say received 3,743 tips spanning 31 categories including suicide threats, drugs, as well as other key issues like anxiety, stress, depression, and harassment. Ten tips led to the confiscation of weapons while 42 tips brought the seizure of drugs or alcohol.
Police say the greatest encouragement is seeing students reaching out to get help for their friends while showing they also trust in law enforcement. Tips can be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 8-555-OK-2-SAY, texting 652729, or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov
