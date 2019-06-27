The U.S. Department of Education has lifted Michigan’s needs intervention determination to needs assistance after the state’s performance on key special education factors improved.
The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) reported that on June 27 that Michigan received the federal determination for its annual performance rating on meeting the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, Part B for the 2017-18 school year.
Michigan’s score increased from 59.17 percent to 65.27 percent, an increase of over six percent.
“This is the highest score Michigan has received since 2014 when the federal government moved to Results Driven Accountability,” said Deputy State Superintendent Scott Koenigsknecht. “We are pleased with the trajectory of the growth and will continue to work to improve outcomes for every Michigan student. There still is much work to do around the areas of graduation rate, dropout rate, research-based best practices, and inclusion.”
Koenigsknecht said a lot of work is being done in the school districts across the state, and at MDE, to improve compliance and results outcomes. A steering committee and four work groups have been working since December 2018 to generate recommendations that would lead to continues improvements for graduation rates, dropout rates, M-Step participation, and NAEP results and participation.
“We appreciate the commitment from our partners across the education landscape in Michigan and look forward to continued growth and improvement,” Koenigsknecht said. “To become a Top 10 education state in 10 years, we need to provide a quality education and growth for all students, including those with special needs.”
Last year, MDE was in full compliance with meeting the reporting and submitting timely and accurate data or specific indicators required by the U.S. Department of Education. However, outcomes for students with disabilities needed to participate in the appropriate state and national assessments and show improved proficiency rates in reading and math.
Federal officials use both compliance and results data for a “letter of determination” on whether a state meets requirements, needs assistance, or needs intervention.
