The state's Surplus Store in Lansing is opening for one day for walk-ins interested in computers, phones, cameras, jewelry and other items.
Those items and other property like sporting goods, musical equipment and tools will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Some items were seized by police, voluntarily surrendered at airports, or were surplus from public colleges and government agencies.
Michigan's Technology, Management & Budget department collects and makes the items available for purchase through the surplus store that normally operates only online.
