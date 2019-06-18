Teachers from across the state gathered to call for more education funding.
They marched to the state capital showing support for the governor’s plan to increase funding for schools.
“I came out today because it’s about our future,” said Ed Clements, Bay City teacher.
The Red for Ed Rally brought in hundreds of educators to the foot of the Michigan state capitol building on June 18.
Educators protested for better wages and benefits.
Protesters feel students in Michigan deserve better.
Clements said he wants to see more money going into the schools.
“If we don’t start funding our schools properly and investing in our infrastructure, where are we going to be at in five to 10 years,” Clements said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer assured the crowd more funding is part of her plan for Michigan’s schools.
“We have serious work to do in this state and that’s why I wrote a budget that puts the school aid dollars back into the education of Michigan’s kids,” Whitmer said.
The rally was hosted by the Michigan Education Association and AFT Michigan.
Educators at the rally said lack of funding has led to teacher shortages and is causing many young people to choose other professions.
According to recent data from Michigan’s Department of Education, salaries for teachers have gone down instead of up in the past decade.
Desiree Sprick, an eighth grade teacher, said she knows that decrease all too well.
“29-years of teaching, with a masters degree, and I still have to have a second job,” Sprick said.
Sprick adds that it’s getting worse.
“I’m further in debt right now than I’ve ever been. I would like to retire in my near future, now I’m just figuring out a way on how to do it,” Sprick said.
Clements said above all, the rally is about who is the most impacted by funding cuts and that’s the kids.
“This is about making sure that we have proper resources in the classroom. Making sure that we have teachers’ aides and hall monitors, bus drivers, and you know updated technology,” Clements said.
