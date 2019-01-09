Michigan's 100th Legislature has begun its two-year session.
Republicans opened the term Wednesday with smaller majorities in both chambers following the November election. They will have to contend with a Democratic governor for the first time since 2009-10, the last time Michigan had a divided government.
Legislative work is unlikely to progress much until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her first State of the State address on Feb. 5 and proposes her first budget in early March. There are also a lot of new lawmakers who need to learn the ropes.
A record number of women, 53, are serving in the Legislature.
Legislators' families joined them in the House and Senate during ceremonial swearing-in events. The House was set to officially elect Rep. Lee Chatfield as speaker.
