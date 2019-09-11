One Michigan school district is considering arming teachers to try and help prevent school shootings.
Officials held a discussion on the topic and opinions on the approach were mixed.
“We’re not taking it lightly and again, this is a hot topic,” said Superintendent Steve Guerra with Addison Community Schools.
The Addison School Board wants to keep their students, faculty, and staff safe.
One option is to arm employees in schools.
“If something that bad happens, it’s about the consequences,” said Mike Warren, a father. “And the only thing that can stop a bad guy is a good guy.”
So far in 2019, there have been more than 20 school shootings in the U.S., in which someone was either killed or hurt.
The Addison School Board said arming employees won’t prevent a school shooting from happening, but it can reduce the amount of casualties.
“We’ve talked about maybe piloting a program,” Guerra said. “Just as a try. Maybe it’s the superintendent openly carry, just like a liaison.”
One student in attendance says she agrees students need to feel safe but says if teachers were armed it would make students uncomfortable.
“I would rather they didn’t have guns,” said Isabella Perez, a student. “Cut it’s scary to have teachers have guns in the school.”
Already the school board has taken extra security measures.
They’ve installed more security cameras and shatterproof film to 192 windows but say arming employees may be the next step to protecting the more than 830 students within their district.
“We’ve crossed our T’s and dotted our I’s, it’s just one more opportunity for potentially this is a good way to keep our kids safe,” Guerra said.
The school board said it will consider what was said at the meeting and make a decision on how to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.