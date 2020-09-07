A school district in Clinton County is pushing back the start of its school year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of Sept. 3, the county has a 5.2 percent positive test rate.
Due to this increase, St. Johns Public Schools announced it is delaying the start of the school year for all students in person and remote.
"As previously communicated, when this average is above 5 percent, we will move to online instruction for three days and not reopen in-person instruction until the seven-day average is less than five percent," the district said in a letter to the community.
The district anticipates it will begin in-person instruction on Sept. 14.
Elementary staff is working to prepare Chromebooks so families can pick them up on Sept. 9 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at their respective schools, the district said.
Teachers plan to provide introductory instruction through the online platform beginning Sept. 10.
The district said parents and guardians will receive details from their buildings or teachers soon.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding while we navigate these challenging times to provide a safe educational experience for all of our students," Superintendent Mark Palmer said in a letter to the community.
