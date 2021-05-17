New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community.
The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights, public transportation, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.
To ask for COVID-19 vaccination cards or not? The question New Lothrop Area Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume has wrestled with.
"I actually had a conversation with our legal counsel this morning," Berthiaume said.
The district's answer is to require fully vaccinated students and staff who want to go mask less indoors to provide proof of vaccination.
"Students have to be able to be eligible to be in school need to show their shot records. We are kind of taking the same approach," Berthiaume said.
State Representative Phil Green said he checked with the state house legal counsel. According to them there is no legal requirement for people to show vaccination records.
Green said school districts across the state are left to make an educated guess.
"There is no legalize. It was an edict given Friday night that we're just going to release this effective Saturday morning. And then come Monday the schools are left in a position where there is no legal basis foundation for it at all and how they supposed to do it," Green said.
Green said he's disappointed with the mask confusion that has resulted thanks to the latest round of mask mandate orders.
"We have muddled it up so bad that even the people who want to do right are struggling to figure out what right is," Green said.
Most school districts aren't making any changes to their mask policy at this time. That's not the case in New Lothrop. Where the fully vaccinated can go mask less indoors with their vaccination card.
"As far as the legality of it we have not heard that we cannot ask for the cards to verify," Berthiaume said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.