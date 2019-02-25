A Michigan school lost part of its roof thanks to the strong winds that hit Michigan over the weekend.
Comstock Fire & Rescue was called to Forest Academy in Kalamazoo to find part of the roof off the structure.
No injuries were reported.
The school closed Monday due to the damage, but plans to re-open on Tuesday, according to the school.
A school bus garage in Michigan also was damaged by the winter weather. Click here to see that.
