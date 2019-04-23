A Michigan school district is increasing suspension time after a rash of “10 second fights”.
The Kingsley Area School District reports that they have seen a couple of fights this week. Some of them have been labeled “10 second fights” according to the district. The fights are for fun and recorded; and in some incidents the students may even be friends, officials with the district said.
Typically, a fight will result in suspensions ranging from 3-5 days, but because of the recent uptick, the district is changing that to a 10-day suspension moving forward.
The district also added that repeat offenses will result in recommendations for expulsion.
