Students at 62 Michigan high schools are participating in a program that's designed to make teenagers safer drivers.
They were selected to participate in the peer-led Strive For a Safer Drive program that seeks to reduce traffic crashes involving teens. The program is a partnership between Ford Driving Skills for Life and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
A list of participating schools is posted online.
Schools get $1,000 for students to create a traffic safety campaign to educate their classmates about distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding, underage drinking, impaired driving or winter driving. The top five get a cash prize ranging from $500 to $1,500.
Schools also can send students to a free driving clinic with professional instructors.
