By March 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she wants students to be able to return to in-person learning at schools.
A goal she's set along with guidance from the state's health department.
But some school leaders say, they're ahead of the curve.
"I wasn't surprised, I think the goal of all of us is to get students back to face to face instruction,” said Stephen Bigelow, bay City Public School Superintendent.
He says his district is planning to return to in-person learning this month and says the decision has overwhelming support.
But online learning remains an option.
"In fact, many of them may have opted to enroll their students in our virtual program, where they're able to continue learning from home anyhow,” Bigelow said.
And other Mid-Michigan school districts such as Saginaw Public Schools, sent out a statement saying in part, “They will follow the same process they have been for determining when to return to face to face learning and are working on getting staff vaccinated.
Superintendent Bigelow says vaccinating staff is a high priority.
"The biggest thing that we could use in this area, to help speed up that process, and this is going to be the same with any community, is getting as many people qualified to administer those vaccinations on site," Bigelow said.
