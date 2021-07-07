Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to use $4.4 billion in federal COVID relief funding to support schools across the state and help students, teachers, and schools recover from the pandemic.
Bipartisan work on House Bill 4421 was completed in late June for investments in Michigan’s K-12 education system.
“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the type of investment in our schools that will put Michigan students and educators first as they head into the next school year,” Whitmer said. “Our actions today prove that Republicans and Democrats in Lansing can work together to enact budgets that are laser-focused on helping Michigan take full advantage of the unprecedented opportunity we have right now to make transformative investments in our schools that will have positive impacts for generations.”
More than $4 billion from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) will help schools recover from the pandemic. A total of $841 million of the funding comes from ESSER II from December 2020 and $3.3 billion is from ESSER III funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
Funds will be prioritized for school districts that serve students with the highest needs based on Title I, Part A allocation, the governor’s office said. The money will help schools reopen safely, sustain safe operations, as well as address students’ social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs that came from the pandemic.
“Earlier this year, I appointed the Student Recovery Advisory Council to better understand our schools’ needs and identify evidence-based strategies to help every student thrive after the pandemic,” Whitmer said. “We know this recovery isn’t just about brushing up on fractions or remembering when to use the quadratic formula. Our students need a comprehensive recovery.”
Legislation for the school aid budget for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1 is being reviewed.
