Schools in Michigan are recruiting 560 psychologists, social workers, counselors and nurses to help with students’ mental and physical needs.
The hundreds of hires are funded by the FY22 State School Aid Act that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in July.
“The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals are not luxuries. Healthy students—physically, mentally, and social-emotionally—are better learners,” Whitmer said. “Having skilled professionals in school buildings helps our kids get the supports they need so they can thrive in the classroom and beyond.”
The budget appropriates $240 million to increase the number of school-based professionals to support the needs of students. To date, 210 school districts have applied for grant funding to hire 562 staff members including 60 school psychologists, 226 school social workers, 146 school counselors and 130 school nurses, according to Whitmer.
The grant will help districts hire staff and transition from funding the position with state funds to fully funding the position with local funds.
All districts are eligible to apply and can do so online. Districts must hire staff by March 1 to qualify.
“Our children require academic, social-emotional, and physical supports, both in and out of schools,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “School communities across the state are appreciative of this critical new FY 22 budget investment negotiated between the governor and the state legislature. This $240 million begins the requisite school support for our children’s mental health and physical needs.”
