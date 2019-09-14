Cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse and other animals will be in hunters' sights as Michigan's small game season gets underway Sunday.
The Department of Natural Resources says a Michigan base license is required for small game hunters. The cost for residents is $11.
The base license allows hunting of rabbit, hare, squirrel, pheasant, ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, woodchuck, woodcock, quail, crow and waterfowl during the open season for each species.
For Michigan residents, it also covers coyote hunting.
A separate woodcock season begins Sept. 21. Those hunters need a free woodcock stamp, while a free endorsement is required for pheasant and sharp-tailed grouse hunters.
Information about additional season dates and regulations is available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.