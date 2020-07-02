Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is inviting voters to honor a member of the U.S. Armed Forces by dedicating their ballot to them just ahead of the August 3 and November 3 elections.
The program is called MI Voter Honors a Veteran and encourages voters to post their tributes using the hashtag #MIVoteHonorsAVeteran. Voters are encourage to tag the Secretary of State accounts @MichSoS on Twitter and @michigansos on Facebook and Instagram.
“We owe our nation’s veterans, military service members and their families a tremendous debt of gratitude for all they have done and continue to do every day to serve and protect our rights and freedoms,” said Secretary Benson. “I invite you to honor the veterans and service members in your life by exercising your right to vote and dedicating your vote to them in recognition of their lifetime of service and sacrifice.”
