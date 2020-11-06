The Michigan Secretary of State is firing back after accusations of the way Michigan handled the election.
"By and large, we've seen smooth sailing," Jocelyn Benson said.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocleyn Benson is being called out by the Republican National Committee over allegations of voter fraud in this year's election.
"Right now, we don't have faith in the system that Jocelyn Benson and Gretchen Whitmer have set up for the state of Michigan," Ronna McDaniel said.
Chairwoman for the RNC, McDaniel, claims there have been several irregularities in the election process, including.
"There are hundreds of reports of our poll watchers being intimidated and unable to do their job,” she said. “A former director of elections from the state of Michigan, Chris Thomas, instructed every election worker to backdate ballots."
However, Secretary Benson is firing back.
She calls McDaniel's claims false, saying hundreds of challengers from both parties were inside their absent voter counting board throughout the day.
She also says no ballots were backdated, saying an employee had failed to save the date for some ballots collected in Detroit.
To resolve the issue, made with the approval of republican challengers, Benson says staff were told to enter the date stamped on the envelope, ensuring those votes were counted.
However, McDaniel’s says the party is still looking for an investigation into the matter.
"Any irregularities that have occurred, whether by malicious intent or incompetence, are fully investigated to the fullest extent allowed under the law," McDaniels said.
Benson defends Michigan’s election as being conducted fairly, effectively and transparently.
"And that's truly a result of our hardworking clerks and election workers all across the state," Benson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.