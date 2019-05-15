Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has proposed new steps to improve the military community's voting rates and to recognize veterans' service.
During a National Military Appreciation Month event at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Ledge Wednesday, Secretary Benson proposed allowing military members and their spouses overseas to return their ballots electronically.
She also wants to improve ballot tracking tools for military and overseas voters, and to create a portal for the military community at Michigan.gov/MilitaryVoting.
Benson also supports eliminating the charge for military license plates and developing new license plates for families of service members and for women veterans.
Veterans also would be recognized in secretary of state branch offices, and Michigan would join 13 other states through a new “Honor a veteran with your vote” program.
Secretary Benson said she is motivated by what she experienced when her husband was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army. She says she came home one day and found his absentee ballot for the 2012 presidential primary returned to their home as undeliverable.
Her plans will require legislative collaboration and action through initiatives by the Department of State.
