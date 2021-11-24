The federal government has granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for additional staffing at Michigan hospitals, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS.)
MDHHS said the federal government will send two medical support teams, each with 22 personnel, to support staff at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids as hospitals across the state are reaching capacity.
The teams, which will include registered nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists, will arrive next week and begin treating patients immediately, providing support for the next 30 days, according to MDHHS.
“I’m grateful that the federal government has granted our request to provide much-needed relief to the health care personnel who have remained on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Whitmer said. “Right now, our doctors and nurses are reporting the vast majority of their patients are unvaccinated or have not yet received a booster dose. We can all do our part to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems by getting vaccinated, making an appointment to get a booster dose, and continuing to take precautions to keep ourselves and loved ones safe.”
According to hospital data reported to MDHHS, more than 20 percent of hospital inpatients statewide are COVID-19 positive, with some facilities reporting nearly 50 percent of inpatients are COVID-19 positive.
Michigan has also requested and received additional allocations of important COVID-19 therapeutics, according to MDHHS. To help treat COVID-19 patents, 800 additional courses of RegenCoV were allocated to Michigan, allowing for additional treatment with monoclonal antibody therapy which has been proven to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.
“Hospitals are at capacity across the state, particularly in Metro Detroit and West Michigan, and this is taking a tremendous toll on our health care workers,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We are working hard to give them support, but they also need every Michigander to do their part by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, social distancing and staying home and getting tested if they have symptoms.”
