Hunting wildlife has long been ingrained in Michigan's culture, but it is currently on a decline across the state.
The decline is partly due to more baby boomers aging out. Young adults, urbanites and others are also far less likely to participate in hunting.
Michigan had as many as 1.2 million hunters in the 1970s, '80s and into the '90s.
According to data provided to TV5 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there were less than 660,000 people in 2018 with at least one hunting license in the state.
The DNR said they expect about 500,000 hunters to take to the woods this weekend for the firearm deer-hunting season, which begins Friday, Nov. 15.
Fishing also is on a downward trend. And officials with the state DNR say the drops are impacting the state's conservation efforts.
Hunting and fishing fees account for more than 90% of the state agency's $42 million wildlife conservation budget.
Since the 1970s, the state's population has increased about one million people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.