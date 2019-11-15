More homeless veterans have a warm place to stay at night, according to U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
HUD reports the total number of homeless veterans across the nation has dropped by 2.1% since last year.
“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much for our country and now it’s our duty to make certain they have a home to call their own,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “We’ve made great progress in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure our heroes have access to affordable housing.”
In Michigan, it’s dropped by nearly 14%.
“In Michigan, the reduction in veterans experiencing homelessness indicates that our collaborative efforts to help them gain housing stability are working,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan. “This is great news particularly for those who put their lives on the line so we could remain the land of the free and home of the brave.”
Shelters in Mid-Michigan are noticing the difference.
“There was a time when our whole patriot dorm was full,” said Marcia Reeves with City Rescue Mission in Saginaw. “So we again see a great decline in homeless veterans having a place to stay because of that partnership with the VA. They’ve been working very hard to make sure our veterans have their own permanent housing.”
HUD said this year’s estimate found 37,085 veterans experienced homelessness in January 2019 while 37,878 were reported in January 2018.
The declines are attributed to planning and targeted interventions with HUD and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs working together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.