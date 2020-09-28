A priority that has paid off as the state is now seeing a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths in people of color.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says, black Michiganders made up 14 percent of the population yet accounted for 41 percent of deaths.
But now things are a bit different.
“Over the last couple of weeks, we seen that representation in the deaths have gone from 41 percent to about 9 percent,” Gilchrist said.
A huge drop that he says, is all because of the people of Michigan stepping up, and the administration never giving up.
He said they have been increasing access to COVID-19 testing, distributing large numbers of masks
and increasing access to primary care physicians in communities of color.
Terrell Harris found out he had COVID-19 back in March.
“My body just kind of shut down, I couldn’t breathe,” Harris said.
He battled the virus for 3 months and was told he had a 1 percent chance of surviving.
You can hear his voice still hasn't fully recovered. but he says, he's glad to hear this news.
“I think it’s a good thing to see a drop in cases because hopefully that means it’s not as many people catching it in our community,” Harris said.
The most significant drop was seen in the mortality rate in people of color.
A rapid response grant program has been created to continue addressing and tackling racial disparities.
