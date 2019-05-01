A portion of a state highway is one step closer to being renamed after a fallen Mid-Michigan soldier.
State Senate Bill 169 would name a portion of M-15 in Bay County after Sgt. 1st Class Michael Cathcart, of Bay City.
The bill, introduced by State Senator Kevin Daley, was approved by the Michigan Senate on Wednesday, May 1.
“I am happy to see my colleagues support this legislation to help honor Sgt. Cathcart’s bravery and dedication to his country,” said Daley.
Under the bill, the Michael Cathcart Memorial Highway will range from Cass Avenue in Portsmouth Charter Township north to the intersection of M-15 and Ridge Road in Bay City.
That section of the highway runs alongside Green Ridge Cemetery, where Cathcart is buried.
Cathcart was killed in November 2014 during an operation in Afghanistan. His service awards include three Bronze Star medals, the Purple Heart medal, and four Army Commendation medals.
The bill will now move to the House of Representatives and if approved will go to the Governor's desk for approval.
