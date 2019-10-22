Bills advancing in Michigan's Legislature would create an address confidentiality program to protect victims of domestic violence and stalking.
The legislation was approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday.
Crime victims certified to participate would have a state address and be able to keep their residential addresses secret in publicly available voting, driver's license and other records.
The state Department of Technology, Management and Budget would forward participants' mail to them.
People could participate if they are victim of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking or sexual assault, or if the disclosure of their real address would increase the risk of them being threatened or physically harmed by another person.
The legislation goes to the House for consideration next.
