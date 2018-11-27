Legislation advancing in Michigan would prohibit school districts and other public employers from providing paid release time for employees to conduct union business.
The Republican-sponsored bill won narrow, largely party-line approval in the Senate on Tuesday, when the Legislature's postelection session resumed. A House committee will consider similar bills later in the week, a signal that they could gain traction.
The prohibition against allowing publicly funded paid release time would not apply to labor contracts for police, firefighters, corrections officers and transit employees.
Supporters of the legislation say it would save taxpayers money. Opponents say such arrangements are collectively bargained for, and are a productive and cost-effective way to resolve labor grievances and other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.