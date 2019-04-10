The Michigan Senate has voted unanimously to delay a key change in a state-mandated evaluation system for teachers and school administrators.
Senators on Wednesday passed bills that would keep intact for at least one more year a requirement that school districts and charter schools base at least 25% of a teacher's evaluation on assessment and student growth data. The component is supposed to rise to 40% this academic year.
Under the legislation, the 40% factor would start in the 2019-20 schools year. The bills will next be considered by the House.
Supporters, including teacher unions, districts and administrators, say it's difficult to measure student growth and it's unfair to base more of an educator's evaluation on standardized test scores.
