Bills that have cleared a legislative hurdle would legalize online gambling in Michigan.
The Republican-led Senate late Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of the legislation, moving it back to the House after changes were made.
An 8 percent tax would be collected from wagers, minus winnings paid out -- which would be less than a 19 percent tax now paid by Detroit's three casinos.
The Detroit casinos could seek an internet gambling license.
The state's 23 tribal casinos could conduct online gambling if they secure authorization from the state through a compact.
The bills also would let the Michigan Gaming Control Board permit internet sports wagering.
