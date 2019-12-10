Michigan would legalize sports betting and internet gambling under bills that lawmakers hope to send to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by week's end.
A state Senate panel unanimously passed most of the package Tuesday.
The tax on sports wagering receipts after winnings are paid out would be 8.4%. The tax on internet poker and other online games would range between 20% and 28%.
Most of the new revenue would go to Michigan's fund for public schools.
