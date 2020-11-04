Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican rival John James are locked in razor-tight race for Michigan's Senate seat, with the incumbent clinging to a 5,600-vote lead while absentee votes were still being tallied in Democratic-heavy cities.
More than 5.3 million ballots had been counted as of mid-afternoon. It was too early to call the race.
Ballots are being counted in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint and Kalamazoo.
James retweeted his campaign consultant's claim that he had "won this race." But Democrats say there are a number of votes left to be counted in areas that favor Peters.
