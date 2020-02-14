Michigan Senate Republicans have blocked Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appointee to a commission that regulates hunting and fishing.
Democrats say Thursday's mostly party-line vote rejecting Anna Mitterling of Mason to the Natural Resources Commission was done because the GOP opposes a different nominee to the commission who supports gun control.
It marks the first time in nearly a decade that a governor's nominee was rejected by the Senate.
Whitmer named Mitterling, a Lansing Community College adjunct biology professor, to the commission in December.
Whitmer says the vote was "sexist" and "partisan." Republicans say Mitterling did not do well in interviews
