The Michigan Senate approved the Unlock Michigan petition to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act.

The vote came on Thursday, two days after the Board of State Canvassers certified the petition’s signatures.

Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law Forced by a court order, a state board on Tuesday certified a petition drive to repeal a Michigan law that was used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to set major restrictions during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency powers act allowed the governor to issue health and safety restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders issued after the initial 30-day order were unconstitutional, stating it gave too much authority to the executive branch.

The Unlock Michigan petition now goes to the House of Representatives where lawmakers will vote on the petition or put it on the 2022 statewide ballot for voters to decide. Whitmer does not have the authority to veto or block the petition if it is approved by both chambers of the Legislature.