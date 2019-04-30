Michigan lawmakers may be closer to forgiving schools from potentially having to make up four snow days that occurred during a state-declared emergency.
Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate Tuesday would exclude the period from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 from counting as snow days. That's when an artic deep freeze shut down many normal activities, including school.
The House may give passage to the bill Tuesday, once it considers Senate changes. Senate Democrats, however, refused to give the bill immediate effect over a dispute involving paying hourly school workers, so further talks are expected.
State law forgives districts from making up six days canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.