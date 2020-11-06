Michigan Senator Jim Ananich has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Democrat from Flint posted on Twitter to let people know about his positive test.
He said he hasn't been back to the Senate since his exposure. He also says he is feeling ok and is recovering at home.
He added that he is following his doctor's advice and following the MDHHS protocols.
