Some lawmakers aren’t happy with the COVID recovery plan released by the governor.
“We have completely lost track of what our government is supposed to do,” said Senator Ken Horn.
Horn thinks the governor’s economic recovery plan that was released Tuesday misses the mark.
“I’m asking her to have some empathy for the businesses and the 300,000 food service workers laid off right now,” he said.
Whitmer's $6.6-billion plan includes using billions in federal money and $575 million in surplus state funds.
It also would allocate 2-billion dollars to help schools offer the option of in-person instruction by March 1.
“The michigan covid recovery plan will provide our businesses families front line workers and educators with the support they need as we continue to work to eradicate this virus,” Whitmer said.
Part of that plan includes permanently extending unemployment benefits to 26 weeks. But Horn says it’s not what people need.
“It is too little too late,” he said. “Our businesses are not asking for handouts they’re asking to open up.”
He pointed to an extended ban on restaurants he says the focus needs to be on reopening businesses first.
“Let’s open up these businesses, let’s fix what we can fix right now and if you want to go to 26 weeks come talk to me afterwards,” he said.
Horn says he's willing to open his senate economic development committee to work with the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.